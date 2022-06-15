Multiple departments responding to structure fire in Dubuque County

Firefighters from Sherrill and other departments are responding to a structure fire this afternoon in Dubuque County.

Dubuque County dispatchers said the fire was reported at 1:04 p.m. and that firefighters were sent to a house at 15072 Iowa 3 in the Durango area.

Emergency communication scanner traffic indicated that the structure was engulfed when units arrived on the scene and that additional manpower was requested.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

