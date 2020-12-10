Community perceptions of poverty and a lack of affordable, safe housing are among key impediments to fair housing in Dubuque, according to members of a city commission.
Members of the Dubuque Human Rights Commission submitted a list of recommended housing priorities to Dubuque City Council members ahead of a meeting earlier this week. Commission members identified topics they believe the council should address first in its five-year plan to improve housing equity.
The Human Rights Commission was one of multiple groups asked to list housing equity issues the council must address in 2021, using those already highlighted in the city’s five-year plan. The plan lists goals to advance fair housing, along with the current issues preventing each goal from being attained.
“The commission looked at what issues they think should be looked at first by city council,” said Kelly Larson, human rights director for the city. “They looked at it specifically from the perspective of human rights.”
Human Rights Commission members highlighted five priorities for the council:
- Improving the Human Rights Commission’s effectiveness
- Increasing affordable, safe housing
- Preventing arrest records from becoming a barrier to attain housing through the Housing Choice Voucher program
- Reducing negative community perceptions about poverty
- Addressing law enforcement actions that disproportionately impact people of color
Commission Member Jason Keeler said the recommendations were given specifically from a perspective of advancing human rights in the community.
“We knew the Housing Commission would also be making their own list, so we tried to make the recommendations based on the goals of our commission,” Keeler said.
Human Rights Commission Member Miquel Jackson said the recommendation to improve the effectiveness of the commission stemmed from a belief that members could be doing more to advocate for advancing equity in the community.
“We need to be actually proactive instead of reactive,” Jackson said. “We want to actually move things forward and set goals for the commission.”
Jackson said the city also can do more to address other problems creating barriers for equitable housing. He pointed to the ongoing issue of people with arrest records finding it more difficult to gain landlord approval through the Housing Choice Voucher program, which helps subsidize housing and rental costs for low-income residents.
Jackson argued that denying people because of past convictions makes it harder for them to become productive members of society.
“The whole point of our system is to rehabilitate, but we can’t do that when we do not allow them a second opportunity to get their life in order,” Jackson said. “If people are constantly made to atone for things that they have done in the past, then they can’t move forward.”
City Council members ultimately tabled the Human Rights Commission’s recommendations, largely because the city’s Housing Commission has not yet submitted its list of priorities. Council members wanted to allow the Housing Commission to also compile its list, Larson said.
City Council members will be asked again to consider the Human Rights Commission’s recommendations at their Dec. 21 meeting.