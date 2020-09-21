The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Erick J. Hubbard, 27, of 953 Main St., No. 301, was arrested at 6:56 a.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Hubbard assaulted Olivia N. Iwasaki, 27, of the same address.
- Prentice A. Wideman, 36, of 224 E. 17th St., No. 2, was arrested at 4:01 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Iowa Street on charges of domestic assault with injury, third-degree criminal mischief and obstruction of emergency communication. Court documents state that Wideman assaulted Noel S. Geddis, 34, of 3475 Pennsylvania Ave., No. 3.
- Angelica C. Flores, 32, of 1917 Stanton St., reported credit card fraud resulting in the theft of $511 between Sept. 4 and Friday.
- Jeffrey D. Cremer, 50, of 830 S. Grandview Ave., reported the theft of items worth $2,100, including an ice cream machine, between 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday from 800 Rhomberg Ave.
- Pancheros, 4840 Asbury Road, reported the theft of $1,000 between 4 and 10 p.m. Tuesday.
- Natalie R. Tona, 31, of 3054
1/2 Pennsylvania Ave., reported the theft of a $1,000 cellphone between Sept. 4 and 11, from her residence.