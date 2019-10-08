Labor Day parade
Buy Now

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, greets people during Dubuque's Labor Day parade on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.

 JESSICA REILLY

MONTICELLO, Iowa — Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, of Hawaii, plans a pair of local campaign appearances on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Gabbard will host a “Coffee & Toffee with Tulsi” event at 2:30 p.m. at Darrell’s A Family Tradition, 225 S. Main St. in Monticello.

Free tickets for the Monticello event can be obtained at https://bit.ly/2Mq2sxU.

Gabbard then will make an appearance at 4:30 p.m. at Breitbach’s Mid-Week Market, West 11th and Iowa streets in Dubuque.

That event also is open to the public.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags