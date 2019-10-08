MONTICELLO, Iowa — Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, of Hawaii, plans a pair of local campaign appearances on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Gabbard will host a “Coffee & Toffee with Tulsi” event at 2:30 p.m. at Darrell’s A Family Tradition, 225 S. Main St. in Monticello.
Free tickets for the Monticello event can be obtained at https://bit.ly/2Mq2sxU.
Gabbard then will make an appearance at 4:30 p.m. at Breitbach’s Mid-Week Market, West 11th and Iowa streets in Dubuque.
That event also is open to the public.