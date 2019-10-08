News in your town

Police: Dubuque teen arrested for sexual abuse in 2015

In Shullsburg, Pocan affirms support for impeachment inquiry

Cascade Knights of Columbus holding Coats for Kids drive

Disc golf course opens in East Dubuque

Let candy planning begin: Trick-or-treating times set in Dubuque County

Free family film to be shown in Asbury Park

Grant County supervisors OK staffing agreement related to new, larger jail

Clayton County official named to state elections working group

Character from 'Bob and Tom Show' to perform in Dubuque

Presidential candidate Gabbard to stop in Dubuque, Monticello

Hillcrest to offer memorial lights during Reflections in the Park event

Dubuque company plans to add 10 full-time jobs as part of potential $1.8M expansion

ED mayor 'ashamed' after council lets bars keep 3:30 a.m. closing time

On World Habitat Day, volunteers help Dubuque family move toward a home of its own

Dubuque Council nixes Flexsteel agreement, sets hearings on new development

What's happening

Presidential candidate Gabbard to stop in Dubuque, Monticello

Character from 'Bob and Tom Show' to perform in Dubuque

Clayton County official named to state elections working group

On World Habitat Day, volunteers help Dubuque family move toward a home of its own

End in sight: U.S. 61 project in Lancaster expected to wrap up next month

Police: Darlington man arrested for 4th OWI

Police: Dubuque teen arrested for sexual abuse in 2015

Elkader selected for statewide landscape visioning program

Hillcrest to offer memorial lights during Reflections in the Park event

Abortion foes mark annual observance along major Dubuque street

Recent sentences, deferred judgments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County

Local law enforcement reports

Prairie du Chien Area Chamber of Commerce presents annual awards

Student service day planned in Western Dubuque

Men accused of sexually assaulting teen in Dubuque seek reduced bonds

State data show Republicans with voter registration momentum in Dubuque, surrounding counties

Flameless cremation could become another option if Wisconsin bill gains traction

Family of man killed during struggle with Maquoketa police hires attorney, considers lawsuit

Jackson County historic preservation officials mull future of old jail building