Nine southwest Wisconsin school districts are among 155 statewide that are eligible to apply for relief funding provided under the federal CARES Act.

Districts were selected based upon COVID-19 impacts which include factors such as economic disadvantage, access to personal computing devices, access to internet and students scores on the English Language Arts Assessment, according to a press release.

The following districts received funding:

  • Belmont, $55,101.43
  • Boscobel, $112,087.90
  • Cassville, $29,580.77
  • Darlington, $123,543.20
  • Fennimore, $116,873.03
  • Iowa-Grant, $106,577.76
  • Lancaster, $142,103.68
  • Prairie du Chien, $167,914.35
  • River Ridge, $79,027.05

A total of $46.6 million in funding has been earmarked for Wisconsin school districts.

