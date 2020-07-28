Nine southwest Wisconsin school districts are among 155 statewide that are eligible to apply for relief funding provided under the federal CARES Act.
Districts were selected based upon COVID-19 impacts which include factors such as economic disadvantage, access to personal computing devices, access to internet and students scores on the English Language Arts Assessment, according to a press release.
The following districts received funding:
- Belmont, $55,101.43
- Boscobel, $112,087.90
- Cassville, $29,580.77
- Darlington, $123,543.20
- Fennimore, $116,873.03
- Iowa-Grant, $106,577.76
- Lancaster, $142,103.68
- Prairie du Chien, $167,914.35
- River Ridge, $79,027.05
A total of $46.6 million in funding has been earmarked for Wisconsin school districts.