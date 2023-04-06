The City of Dubuque seeks $32 million in a forgivable loan from the state to replace more than 3,000 private lead service lines.
The project is expected to begin sometime in fiscal year 2024, which starts July 1, and would begin with the city replacing 950 lead pipes delivering drinking water to private residences. Additional replacements would be completed in phases as funding becomes available from Iowa’s State Revolving Fund.
City officials eventually hope to replace 3,257 lead service lines in the city’s downtown and North End neighborhoods, areas deemed to have a high prevalence of those lines.
To fund the project, city leaders intend to apply for a State Revolving Fund loan made available through federal funds expected to be allocated to the state for water quality improvement projects. The 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act committed $15 billion toward lead service line replacement, with Iowa initially anticipated to receive about $224 million over the next four years.
“We do not know if there will ever be another opportunity like this to take advantage of, so the time is now,” said Christopher Lester, Dubuque’s Water Department manager.
Corey McCoid, water supply operations supervisor for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said the state will receive about $45 million in its first year of the federal funding to devote toward lead service line replacement, with each project eligible for up to 49% loan forgiveness. He added that the state is developing rules for the funds that could allow a larger percentage of issued loans to be forgiven if the projects target disadvantaged communities.
If the City of Dubuque secures the funding, Lester said, officials intend to not pass any of the project’s costs on to residents. By targeting areas in the community that the state would deem as disadvantaged — areas where more residents have low incomes — the city aims to have 90% of its potential SRF loan forgiven, while the city would pay for the remaining 10% at 0% interest.
However, the project remains contingent on the State Revolving Fund approving the city’s funding request, Lester said. Without that approval, the city will not be able to move forward with the lead service line replacement.
“If the City of Dubuque does not get approved for the funding, we will unfortunately have to reevaluate the project as the city is not currently planning to encumber $32 million of new debt,” Lester said.
McCoid said he anticipates the federal funding for lead service line replacement projects will be highly sought after by Iowa municipalities, but he also added that Dubuque officials have been at the forefront in expressing interest in applying for the funds.
“They are one of the first ones to express interest in it,” McCoid said. “They have been one of the most proactive communities related to this.”
The city previously intended to apply for $48 million from the State Revolving Fund to replace lead service lines. However, that project would have required some investment by individual residents, so the scope was reduced to focus on areas identified as “disadvantaged communities” in Dubuque that would be eligible for 90% loan forgiveness.
Exposure to lead can cause a range of health effects, and even low levels in children’s blood have been shown to cause damage to the brain and nervous system, slowed growth and development, as well as hearing and speech problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The city currently uses orthophosphate during its water treatment process to reduce the possibility of lead leaching into drinking water, making current risk minimal, but Lester said city officials still hope to eventually replace all private lead service lines.
“That is the long-term solution,” he said.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the city long has sought to replace lead service lines in the city, but only recently has funding become available that could advance that effort.
“This is a real opportunity that the City of Dubuque is jumping at,” Cavanagh said. “We need to jump on these opportunities.”
