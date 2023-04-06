The City of Dubuque seeks $32 million in a forgivable loan from the state to replace more than 3,000 private lead service lines.

The project is expected to begin sometime in fiscal year 2024, which starts July 1, and would begin with the city replacing 950 lead pipes delivering drinking water to private residences. Additional replacements would be completed in phases as funding becomes available from Iowa’s State Revolving Fund.

