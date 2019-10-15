The story of last year’s flu season included a surprise in the plot.
A contagious respiratory illness caused by viruses that infect the nose, throat and sometimes lungs, influenza led to 87 confirmed deaths and 876 hospitalizations during the 2018-19 season in Iowa.
The death toll wasn’t necessarily a surprise.
Influenza is consistently the deadliest communicable disease, according to Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist with the City of Dubuque.
“People are sick for days with it,” Corrigan said. “It’s not just a one- or two-day illness. It takes quite a while to recover from it.”
The surprise came in the timing of the virus’ peaks in the state.
“Last year was a late season,” said Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the medical director of Iowa Department of Public Health.
Last year, cases began appearing in October and began a rapid ascent in mid-December, peaking in number by early March and gradually subsiding by May.
“Typically, we see a couple of different types of flu in the season,” Pedati said.
Health experts identify flu viruses by their proteins and differentiate the strains with “A” and “B” designations.
“Typically, we see an ‘A’ (strain) peak first, and then a ‘B’ peak,” Pedati said. “Last year, we saw two peaks of ‘A,’ and they were both late.”
Last season also spared more people of the most severe complications of influenza. The 2017-18 flu season hit Iowans particularly hard, resulting in 259 deaths and 1,889 hospitalizations.
Pedati said the flu virus changes over time, which is why each new season brings a newly formulated vaccination.
“There were two adjustments made to the vaccine this year,” Pedati said.
Vaccine makers formulate each year’s shot based in part upon the viruses that circulated and sickened people during the Southern Hemisphere’s winter.
“It can be a bit hard to know how it will translate for us,” Pedati said of the flu experiences in Australia, South America and elsewhere.
She advocates for local residents to make plans this time of the year to receive their flu shot.
“We want everybody to be vaccinated by the end of October,” Pedati said. “Many physicians’ offices offer it, and you can get them through your pharmacy or through some retail chains.”
Iowa and Wisconsin already have reported sporadic flu activity, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Illinois has not yet.
Health officials recommend the vaccine for anyone age 6 months and older. The vaccination takes about two weeks to create the necessary protections in the body.
Corrigan said an individual’s flu shot does more than protect one person.
“A high rate of vaccination for influenza protects the whole community because there will be less viable flu viruses floating around,” she said. “By you getting the vaccine, you can help protect the people around you — particularly if you have a family member or people you spend time with who are young or elderly.”