Police on Wednesday arrested a second man accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl last year in Dubuque.
Ronald J. Brimmer, 21, no permanent address, was arrested Wednesday in the 2000 block of Holliday Drive on a charge of second-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents state Agustin Bon Orduno, 36, had met the victim, a teen younger than 18, at a local restaurant, after which they started communicating. On July 19, 2018, he — with Brimmer as a passenger — picked her and a second, younger girl up and took them to his then-residence on Asbury Road, where they were offered alcohol.
Documents state that the older teen accepted multiple drinks, then “began to feel the effects and went into the restroom.” She reported that both men had sex with her and that “she was too intoxicated to fight them off and believes some other substance could have been slipped in her drink.”
The younger girl told police that one of the men would talk to her in another room while the other would disappear from view, then that man would return and the other would leave. This happened “repeatedly.”
Eventually, Bon Orduno told the younger girl to check on the other teen, who she found slumped over the tub and partially undressed, documents state.
Bon Orduno originally denied having anyone at the residence, but when confronted with traffic camera footage, he admitted that he and Brimmer picked up the two girls, documents state. Both denied having sexual contact with the older teen.
Court documents state that samples collected as part of a sexual-assault kit tested positive for Bon Orduno’s DNA. A second DNA profile was consistent with Brimmer.