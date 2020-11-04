The rematch for the seat representing Iowa House of Representatives District 55 wasn't the nail-biter that the original was.
Iowa Rep. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester, received 8,883 votes -- or 54.3% -- in Tuesday's election to top Democrat Kayla Koether, of rural Winneshiek County, who got 7,460. The district includes a small portion of Clayton County, along with parts of Fayette and Winneshiek counties.
Bergan has held the seat since 2017.
In 2018, he beat Koether by nine votes after the Iowa House voted along party lines not to count 29 absentee ballots, which had been mailed on time but lacked postmarks.