Children celebrated as their frogs leaped through the air in the frog jump competition Wednesday at the Dubuque County Fair.
Children and their parents carried buckets full of frogs they captured for the contest, one of the featured events during Kids Day at the fair. Participants took their turns placing their frogs in a green circle on the pavement to see how far the animals could jump — either on their own or with some prodding.
Jake Lynch, 6, of Cascade, named his frog Larry, then decided to change the name to Bobby.
“We went to a couple ponds,” Jake said of the search for frogs. “Some of them were just big mud puddles.”
Bobby leaped a total of 62 inches. Jake’s older sister, Elly, 8, had a frog named Fred who jumped 36 inches after Elly prodded it by poking its backside.
Participants often had to chase after their frogs as they leaped for the grass. Other children and parents did their best to help capture and return the amphibians back to their buckets.
Isabelle, Clayton and Cecelia Watters — ages 11, 7 and 5, respectively — sat on the steps leading to the grandstand seats while they waited for their turns. The Dubuque siblings’ mother, Callie Merfeld, watched over the bucket that held her children’s frogs.
“They’ve been wanting to do the frog jump for years,” Merfeld said.
Cecelia had a small frog that she named Trixie. Isabelle and Clayton shared a larger frog.
“The frog is named Rocky Ribbits when (Clayton) has him,” Isabelle said. “Then it’s named Daphney when I have it.”
The Watters siblings said that when their frogs would not cooperate, they pushed them with straws and a fly swatter to get them to jump. Isabelle said she thought the frog would do better if she made sure it was sitting up before the leap.
Jennifer Hunt said her son Adam, 8, received a medal for biggest frog last year. The Hunts are the Lynch family’s neighbors in Cascade.
Adam often spends his free time catching frogs from ponds and creeks, his mother said. His father, Tom, said they recently caught a bull frog that they cooked for dinner.
“If it looks good, it tastes good,” Adam said. “Them being slimy doesn’t matter.”
Jumping 102 inches, Chili the frog — owned by Harper Steffen, 4, of Dubuque — was a strong competitor. But even Chili couldn’t best the first-place frog, Oakley, which jumped 30 inches farther.
Harper said she was too scared to touch or hold the frog because it was too slimy, but she did use the fly swatter and shouted at Chili to encourage the frog to jump.
Jessica Steffen, Harper’s mom, took a video as her daughter participated in the contest.
“We come every year — it’s a tradition,” Steffen said. “The kids love it.”
Trophies and bicycles were given to the first, second and third place winners for longest jump in the contest. Medals and prizes such as gift cards were given to the children who had the biggest frog, smallest frog and the frog with the best name.
What happened to the frogs after the competition was up to the families.
“We release then into the wild. No frogs were hurt in this process,” Steffen said with a laugh.
Emma Decker, 19, the 2021 Dubuque County Fair princess, was one of the frog jump judges. She helped keep track of how far each frog jumped.
“It’s fun to see the kids interact,” she said. “This shows the younger generation being involved with the fair.”