PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The COVID-19 pandemic has not diminished ambitions that Platteville Common Council members have for the next three years, but an anticipated revenue shortfall might delay some of their efforts.
Nonetheless, as the council assesses the city’s 2021-2023 strategic plan, looking beyond current financial woes remains important, President Barb Daus said.
“I think people are trying to … envision a better tomorrow,” she said. “It doesn’t mean that some of these things won’t be influenced by that.”
Council members and department heads assembled a proposed list of strategic goals this week to guide them as they establish budget priorities and allocate staff time.
The top objectives included the creation of a youth and senior community center, establishment of an inclusivity and diversity task force and construction of a new fire station.
“I think we have a lot of great amenities in a relatively small population,” Parks and Recreation Director Luke Peters said.
The city typically holds recreational activities in city parks, the Platteville Armory and Platteville School District gymnasium, while the Platteville Senior Center operates from the district’s O.E. Gray Professional Learning Center.
A community center would alleviate competition for the limited space during the evening hours among city, school and club sports and provide space for unstructured and lifelong learning activities, Peters said.
Council Member Jason Artz supported the inclusion of child care in the center, while Administration Director Nicola Maurer said a center should expand its reach to under-served Platteville residents.
“It definitely needs to try to approach disenfranchised communities that don’t have a place that is engaging them,” she said.
While Peters supports the idea, he said low-cost options, such as enlisting volunteers to lead activities at parks or O.E. Gray, are viable in the short term.
Council members also affirmed their support for the creation of an inclusivity and equity commission, first proposed in June. They will discuss parameters for the proposed entity at their meeting Tuesday, Aug. 25.
The council’s priorities also reflected the longstanding need for a new fire station.
Public Administration Associates/Five Bugles Design, of Eau Claire, is conducting a study of the current facility’s deficiencies and will provide suggestions for improvement by early 2021.
After several weeks of review, the strategic plan will be presented for adoption Oct. 13.
While the financial impact of the novel coronavirus on Platteville is unknown at this point, staff estimate city revenue could decline $300,000 to $500,000, but some losses will be offset by savings incurred during the pandemic.
“I think it’s unrealistic that we’re not going to see a tax increase,” Council Member Eileen Nickels said.