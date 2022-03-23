February convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first-offense convictions unless otherwise noted. The date listed is the date of arrest.
• James D. Ackerman, 42; Nov. 26.
• Justin E. Gardner, 32; Nov. 19; third offense.
• Jeremiah L. Jones, 38; Oct. 5, 2020.
• Hope E. Schumacher, 28; Nov. 14.
• Haley C. Cavanaugh, 21; Oct. 13; second offense.
• Parker J. Helling, 24; Sept. 19; second offense.
• Kimberly C. Kennedy, 26; Sept. 17, 2020; second offense.
• Le Andre R.L. Tookes, 30; Nov. 19; third offense.
• Krystal S. Williams, 32; Oct. 30.
• Trenton M. Gaul, 21; Oct. 23; second offense.
• Chelsey S. Dzaboff, 28; Sept. 18.
• Sharon D. Gaul, 43; Dec. 3.
• Teyara J. Grant, 29; Oct. 29.
• Theodore A. Kennedy, 37; Nov. 6.
• Chad J. Mesch, 44; April 7; third offense.
• Nicholas A. Meyer, 41; Nov. 12.
• Ian C. Shields, 20; Dec. 3.
• Zachary L. Spangler, 36; May 15; third offense.
• Dylon P. Bly; 40; July 15, 2020.
• Carl J. Carpenter, 21; Nov. 21.
• Scott D. Deutmeyer, 54; Sept. 10.
• Tina M. Foster, 51; Dec. 10.
• Shaunquel J. Gentry, 23; Sept. 9, 2020.
• Shaunquel J. Gentry, 23; Feb. 27.
• Shaunquel J. Gentry, 23; Sept. 9, 2021.
• Shaunquel J. Gentry, 23; Dec. 11.
• Demitris Hooker, 54; July 1, 2020.
• Blake P. O’Malley, 19; Nov. 20.
• Nicholas F. Moreland, 38; Oct. 26, 2018; third offense.