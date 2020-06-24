One person reported a possibly injury from a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Dubuque.
Allen O. Stock, 71, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center Dubuque after reporting a possible injury, according to a police report.
The crash occurred at about 2:20 p.m. Thursda at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Road and Kaufmann Avenue. The report states that Stock was northbound on JFK and slowing to make a right turn onto Kaufmann, when his vehicle was rear-ended by one driven by Andrew L. Evans, 19, of Dubuque.
Evans was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.