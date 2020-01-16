BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — At 39 years old, Jenny Pritchett decided to pursue a longtime dream by competing in a pageant.
“It was a little intimidating,” she said. “But I said, ‘You know what? You live your life once, and I want to live my best life.’”
Five years later, the 44-year-old hospital executive from Bloomington continued to chase that dream — until late last year, when she was crowned Mrs. American Elegance.
She carries the title until October and is spending the year volunteering, judging pageants and appearing at events. She also is staying busy at work and active in her community while also being the mother of four kids.
Pritchett said entering the world of pageantry helped her build confidence and poise and gave her a platform to make her world and community better.
“It’s not about the crown. It’s not,” she said. “It’s about what you do with it, what do you do to make an impact with that crown and be that role model.”
Not just the crownFive years ago, Pritchett came across a newspaper advertisement seeking delegates for a pageant.
She didn’t know much about the world of pageantry, and she was older than many women are when they start to compete. But she decided to jump in and see what happened. She ended up placing in the top four.
From there, she was hooked, trying out various pageant systems in pursuit of one day earning a national title.
That led her to the American Elegance National Pageant, which places an emphasis on participants’ volunteerism and community impact.
Pritchett’s drive to give back made the pageant a good fit for her, said Crystal Cavey, who has served as Pritchett’s pageant coach and is the current Mrs. Galaxy.
“They look for the queen that just generally wants to go out there, do the work in her community and promote that,” Cavey said.
Indeed, Pritchett sees her achievements in pageants as a mechanism to give back.
“She is consistent. She’s caring. She’s genuine, authentic,” Cavey said. “And I think when people think of pageants, they don’t realize that the women who do this, like Jenny, are genuinely caring women who want to see their community improve.”
In addition to the evening gown and fashion wear components of the competition, Pritchett interviewed with the judges and gave a presentation on her platform to support the mental, emotional and physical wellness of children.
At one point, she was asked an onstage question about what keeps pageants relevant in today’s world. She said pageants are not just about the crown, but using it to make the world better.
“It is to be a role model for women and young girls (to show) that they can achieve their dreams, they can be productive members of society, and you can do it all,” she said.
She ended up winning the Mrs. division of the pageant to claim a national title. She also took first among all the divisions for the cover model and runway contests.
The win netted her a prize pack with jewelry, electronics and accessories valued at more than $1,000, in addition to the recognition that comes with being a pageant queen.
“I had worked so hard, and it was such an emotional moment for me, that all of my hard work had finally paid off,” she said.
Driven to give backThe drive and determination that has served Pritchett well in the pageant world also has propelled her in her professional and personal lives.
Pritchett started a career in nursing in 1996, working her way into management and earning multiple master’s degrees along the way.
At one point, she realized she wanted to become a nursing executive, a goal that would lead her into her current role as chief nursing officer at Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien.
“I am so happy to be in the position that I am and to be able to be that role model and mentor to new clinical staff that come in and new nurses that come in,” she said.
She also has raised four children and spends hundreds of hours volunteering with multiple organizations aimed at helping children.
“Anything I can get involved in to help and to give back, I just jump at the chance,” Pritchett said.
Pritchett said she is finished competing in pageants but wants to stay involved in that world. For now, she would like to get her daughters involved in pageantry and perhaps one day direct, staff or coach the competitions to help others achieve their goals.
She said she hopes that through her efforts, she can inspire women — especially married women with children — to follow their dreams and not settle for something less.
“You live life once, right? You want to have that experience to look back and say, ‘Wow, look what I did,’” she said. “And along the way if you can help others, that’s even better.”