MANCHESTER, Iowa — An abundance of items for sale along with losing important fundraisers as a result of COVID-19 has opened the Camp Courageous Garage Sale in Manchester earlier than usual.
The camp, located near Monticello and serving individuals with special needs and their families, has run the garage sale in Manchester for nearly 40 years but closes it during the winter months. According to CEO Charlie Becker, opening this winter makes sense instead of having a winter sale at the camp’s Monticello location.
“The last three or four years we had a garage sale down here at camp during the winter months when we aren’t as busy with campers,” he said. “We would bring the surplus from Manchester down here. But the older we get, the smarter we get. We thought it would be easier if we left everything right where it was and opened the garage sale up there. We have an overabundance of items in Manchester and volunteers that want to help.”
He added the garage sale is an important fundraiser for the camp, and especially so this year when other camp fundraisers have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Traditionally our biggest fundraisers are the Manchester garage sale, the pineapple gala and an omelet and pancake breakfast, which were both canceled this year,” he said. “The garage sale is one of the few things we had this year.”
The garage sale is open at 1121 E. Main Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Becker said mitigation strategies are in place, beginning from when items are dropped off to how many shoppers are allowed in the facility at one time.
“When people bring in items, we isolate them for a week or so before they go onto our shelves,” he said. “Everyone volunteering is wearing a mask. In addition, we only allow 10 people in at a time. When that 11th person arrives, we have them wait in their car until someone leaves. But with a building with 20,000 square feet, everyone has room to move around. We are trying to keep people distanced as well as our volunteers.”
Becker said the garage sale accepts cash and also is experimenting with credit card purchases this winter.
People wishing to donate items may still drop them off but are asked to limit items to small groups instead of large truckloads for the time being. Anyone donating items is asked to call staff ahead of time at 563-927-2120.
While this is the first winter the site has been open, Becker said it might continue.
“We will evaluate it after the winter and see how it goes,” he said. “We have such great volunteers up in Manchester, and they do such an exceptionally good job for us.”