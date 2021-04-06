BERNARD, Iowa -- Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Area will host a free event this week focused on a seldom-seen bird.
A Woodcock Walk event will be held at 7 a.m. Friday, April 9, at Whitewater Canyon, 29112 Ninth Ave. The event will be led by staff from the conservation departments of Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties. Woodcocks are small, camouflaged, timber-nesting birds known for an interesting mating ritual.
Participants will follow COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines and should wear a mask.
Call any of the three conservation departments to register — Dubuque, 563-556-6745; Jackson, 563-652-3783; or Jones 563-487-3541.