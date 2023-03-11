Numerous bills moving through the Iowa Legislature would change the way energy utilities alter the rates they charge and how they notify consumers of those changes.
One bill would shorten the time before a rate change by which a utility must notify customers, but it also would require more information on how the change will impact customers’ bills. Another bill would allow utilities to offer customers optional programs that take innovative approaches to energy production and pricing.
While these and other changes are being considered, another, broader bill — championed by Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, as chair of the House of Representatives Commerce Committee — would review the processes by which utilities change rates, fund projects and notify customers. This would inform future legislation around utilities and the way they are regulated by the Iowa Utilities Board.
Recommended for you
Two of the bills passed the Iowa House on Thursday. One would change the date by which utilities must notify customers of a proposed rate or charge increase from 62 days to 30 days. It also would require that notice to customers include not just the rate or charge increase but an estimate of the increase’s impact on a typical customer’s bill, an explanation of the utilities board review process and how customers can file objections.
Lundgren said after the bill passed the House Commerce Committee earlier this month that there had been some pushback over reducing the number of days for the notice requirement, but she believes it actually will help consumers.
“I think it will help because if people get a notice, they might forget by 62 days later and be surprised by their bill,” she said. “The 30 days keeps it fresher in their mind.”
Supporters on the House floor called the bill a compromise between utilities and consumers. The bill passed the House, 88-8.
The Iowa Office of Consumer Advocate did not respond to a request for comment.
Representatives of eastern Iowa utilities Alliant Energy and Black Hills Energy both said they generally supported the legislation.
“We support the clarifications in the law and the ability to communicate with customers in the manner they prefer,” said Alliant Senior Communications Partner Melissa McCarville.
The other bill that passed the House on Thursday, 96-0, requires the Iowa Utilities Board to review rate-making procedures across the state “to determine whether revised provisions and different procedures would result in more cost-effective rates that reflect a utility’s cost of providing service to its customers in the state.” The consumer advocate office, utilities and other “interested persons” would participate in the review.
On the House floor this week, Lundgren said the state’s rate-making procedures had not been reviewed since 2004, while the Legislature since has made numerous changes to processes and regulations for utilities.
“We’ve gone through lots of initiatives that have changed things we look at in the energy sector,” she said. “As a Legislature, we’re always concerned about our rate payers.”
Democrats on the floor said the bill would be particularly important due to changes to the state’s utility services expected with an increase in renewable energy.
Another bill would create a new program relating to “innovative utility programs.” The bill would create a new agreement between the state and utilities to offer innovative programs in services or pricing, but only if the programs were optional for customers, defined eligible customer groups and assessed costs to participating customers.
Utilities again said they were generally in favor of the proposal. Black Hills Senior Community Affairs Manager Nicole Breitbach said utility officials were particularly supportive of measures that could empower more renewable natural gas projects such as those in Dubuque.
“We believe it potentially could create a new (agreement) which could benefit efforts as renewables increase,” she said. “In the state of Iowa, we have the two in Dubuque — at the (City of Dubuque Water and Resource) Recovery Center and the (Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency) landfill — and a dairy farm near Marshalltown.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, a Dubuque Democrat, said she had some concerns about a companion bill in the Senate, given that it could exclude smaller energy producers and people who produce their own energy with home solar installations.
The bill passed the House Commerce Committee on March 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.