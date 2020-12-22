The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jordan T. Shaffer, 23, of Peosta, Iowa, was arrested at 11:09 p.m. Sunday in Bernard, Iowa, on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Shaffer assaulted Madison M. Schabilion, 22, of Peosta, Iowa.
- Kenneth J. Ostert, 36, of 2810 Washington St., reported $1,000 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle at about 7:10 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
- Desaray A. Bordner, 20, of 690 Clarke Drive, reported a case of fraud resulting in the theft of $1,100 at about noon Sunday.
- Walmart, 4200 Dodge St., reported the theft of merchandise worth $664 between 10:50 p.m. Friday and 4:40 p.m. Sunday from the store.