GALENA, Ill. — After 24 years, a popular downtown photo gallery in Galena is closing up shop.
Mangelsen Images of Nature Gallery, located at 421 S. Main St., will close permanently at the end of December. It has been one of the most visible storefronts in the community’s historic downtown for more than two decades.
Displayed inside the store are the photographs of world-renowned nature and wildlife photographer Tom Mangelsen, of Wyoming.
Mangelsen has been a photographer for more than 50 years and has been featured on CBS’ “60 Minutes.” He is perhaps most famous for “Catch of the Day,” a photo of a grizzly bear snatching a fish out of the water.
Now, at 74 years old, Mangelsen, who has owned multiple galleries across the country, said he believes it is the right time to close his Galena location.
“I have plenty to do,” Mangelsen said. “I’d rather be in the field right now than running galleries.”
Mangelsen opened Images of Nature in Galena in 1995 at the behest of a friend who insisted the community would be the perfect place to show off his photographs. Mangelsen had never been to Galena before, but he quickly became fond of the town.
“It’s a super place to be,” he said. “It turned out to be a great place to have a gallery.”
Over time, Mangelsen’s gallery garnered a loyal local following. He would visit once or twice per year to unveil some of his new material.
“I always enjoyed visiting,” Mangelsen said. “We’ve had some really wonderful, great customers and collectors who are just fun people.”
However, business has slowed over the past five years. Mangelsen said he believes trends in consumer expectations are slowly rendering the gallery obsolete.
“We all know that shopping habits have changed,” Mangelsen said. “Everything is straying away from brick-and-mortar stores. It’s all going online.”
Wendy Bade-Gilpin, chairwoman of the Galena Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors, said it will be strange for Galena residents and tourists to see Images of Nature go.
“Any time that we are losing a longstanding business like this, the community definitely misses it,” Bade-Gilpin said. “Everyone knows Mangelsen is right on the left hand side of the road. That’s what people are used to seeing.”
Diane Checchin, owner of the Images of Nature building, said she already has a prospect to replace the business.
“I have some people looking at it, but I can’t say any more at this point,” Checchin said.
Mangelsen said he’s sad to close the gallery in Galena, but he’s thankful for how welcoming the community has been to him.
“It wouldn’t have probably been my first choice to do this,” Mangelsen said. “It’s been a great town and a great gallery.”