LANCASTER, Wis. — New data indicates that mental health, cancer and diabetes are among Grant County residents’ top health concerns, but that a lack of health care providers and transportation, as well as unhealthy food culture, are the biggest impediments to wellness.
The findings were published recently in a community health needs assessment that was conducted by Grant County and Crawford County health care providers, public health and disability resource departments and University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension. Those findings will inform an action plan to be developed later this year by Grant Regional Health Center, Crossing Rivers Health and Gundersen Boscobel Area Hospital and Clinics.
Researchers conducted a survey and focus groups in 2021, garnering more than 500 participants.
Grant County has a higher poverty rate, above-average alcohol abuse and greater prevalence of obesity compared to the state. The leading causes of death are cancer and heart and lung diseases, but community members identified mental health conditions, cancer and diabetes as having the most significant impacts.
Survey participants reported that the biggest environmental factors that impeded their quality of life were a culture of unhealthy eating and limited access to healthy food.
Tracy Roesch served as a nutrition educator for more than 25 years, but after seeing more patients diagnosed with diabetes at younger ages, her role transitioned to Grant Regional Health Center’s diabetes educator.
“I think some of it is people not taking time and finding it easier to use the convenience foods,” Roesch said. “Some of it is lack of knowledge to prepare healthy foods to make them taste good.”
She encourages people to ask their health care provider for a referral to diabetes management training, which she said is underutilized.
Respondents also cited a shortage of health care professionals as a barrier to a high quality of life.
Dr. Eric Stader, a Grant County family physician, said although he cannot solve a provider shortage singlehandedly, he can try to stem the tide at his own office by fostering camaraderie among staff members and offering them shift flexibility.
“I think the principle of impacting the world immediately around you is the first step to having a bigger, broader impact,” he said.
The Grant County Health Department also conducted a health assessment in 2019, which highlighted stakeholder and public concerns that mirrored those reflected in the hospital’s assessment, including obesity, high rates of sexually transmitted diseases and low immunization rates.
The top concerns remain the same, said Jeff Kindrai, director of Grant County Health Department, but impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic still will be reviewed to prioritize new initiatives. The spread of the coronavirus not only diverted attention from some of the preventative public health efforts providers were engaged in before 2020, but it exacerbated those health problems that predated the pandemic.
“Many people of all ages have been jeopardizing their health by delaying or forgoing other kinds of medical care,” said Grant Regional Health Center spokesperson Rochelle Williams. “We are seeing a trend of patients who have delayed care are now coming to our ER … with very serious conditions that may have been avoided had they been seen earlier.”