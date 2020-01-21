Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang
Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang listens to Scott Cornwell, of Smokestack, at the small-business owner roundtable held at Smokestack in Dubuque on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

 EILEEN MESLAR

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will return to Dubuque this week.

The businessman and philanthropist will host a town hall event at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at The Driftless, 168 E. 10th St.

Doors for the event will open at 10:30 a.m. Attendees are not required to RSVP but are encouraged to do so at https://bit.ly/37eN5S6.

Also this week, presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, the now former mayor of South Bend, Ind., will hold a town hall at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at University of Dubuque’s Myers Center, 445 N. Algona St.

