EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Authorities said an exhaust fan caused a small fire Friday in the attic at Edgewood Locker.
No injuries were reported.
Edgewood firefighters were dispatched to the business at 609 W. Union St. at about 3 a.m. Friday after receiving a report from the overnight cleaning staff.
“The fire was caused by an overheated motor on an exhaust fan,” said Fire Chief Jay Degenford. “The fire was essentially out by the time we arrived. We ventilated the premises.”
Degenford said the small fire did not interrupt normal operations of the business.
He reported the damages were limited to the fan and a few charred two-by-four boards.