An emotional ceremony dedicated a memorial to 63 local lives lost in the Vietnam War 25 years ago this week.
About 500 people gathered on July 9, 1995, for a ceremony at the Tri-State Vietnam Memorial at Dubuque’s Miller Riverview Park.
The dedication came 20 years after the end of the conflict.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the dedication in its July 10, 1995, edition.
TIME FOR TEARS: CROWD GATHERS TO REMEMBER, DEDICATE VIETNAM VETERANS MEMORIAL
Jana Lamer cried for the first time in 25 years.
“I was afraid to cry before now because I didn’t think I could emotionally take it,” she said. “Today was the first time I felt strong enough to do it.”
On March 12, 1970, Lammer was emotionally paralyzed by the news her newlywed husband, Gerald T. Atkinson, of Dubuque, had been killed in Vietnam.
“The day we got the news, I went into complete and total shock,” she said. “It was like a veil came down on me, and I didn’t know where I went.”
The setting for her emotional breakdown was the dedication of the Tri-State Vietnam Memorial on Sunday at Miller Riverview Park. About 500 friends and relatives attended the dedication.
After the ceremony was complete, Jana and her second husband, Jim Lammer, made a personal memorial to Atkinson in front of the stone.
Jim Lammer, a Vietnam veteran himself, presented a wreath with Atkinson’s name on it, a prayer card from his funeral and one of Lammer’s own bronze stars he earned while in Vietnam.
Jana Lammer said passing time and the memorial have helped her come to terms with the loss.
“Somehow, I was denying it all these years that it really happened,” she said. “I blocked it out of my mind. Today was the first day that I could look at it and face it.”
Part of the 35-minute ceremony addressed the regrets and emotional wounds of the past.
Dave Rafoth, president of Tri-State Vietnam Veterans Association, told the group that past resentment had faded.
“A generation of men fell into a void of a nation’s apathy,” Rafoth said. “We came back alone. To a nation that didn’t care. Our country has changed now; 20 years have passed. The new acceptance of the veterans has emerged. Our country has recognized our sacrifice and asked our forgiveness.”
During the dedication, the names of the 63 men from the tri-states killed in action were read and each family received a rose. Afterward, a color guard of veterans raised the flag at half-staff while taps was played.
A pair of military helicopters then flew over, circled and dropped rose petals over the crowd and memorial.
“This was excellent,” said Kathy Funston, whose brother-in-law Joseph was killed in action. “It was simple, to the point, and it got the point across.”