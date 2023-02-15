The City of Dubuque is giving 22 organizations a total of nearly $500,000 to support the local arts.
The grants, ranging from $5,375 to $25,000, were awarded through the city’s Arts Operating Recovery subgrant program, created by the city to assist organizations still struggling financially with the prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $497,774 in grants was awarded.
City Council members recently unanimously approved the awards for the one-time grant program. City Arts & Cultural Affairs Manager Jenni Petersen-Brant said the program’s reach included organizations that are not specifically focused on promoting the arts.
“We did not only fund those organizations that we would normally be providing that general operating support,” Petersen-Brant said. “We also looked at funding organizations that have a very substantial component of arts activities.”
One of those non-arts-focused organizations, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dubuque received a $25,000 grant, the maximum an organization could receive. Executive Director Tom Sullivan said the money will fund new pottery classes.
“The members who come to the club are really into arts and technology, so we are trying to expand what we can provide them,” he said. “They have showed us that they love doing art and expressing themselves.”
In November 2021, the city was awarded $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from National Endowment of the Arts to help the recovery of the arts and culture sector. Of those funds, $435,000 was set aside for the operating recovery subgrant program and $15,000 was allocated to a grant program for individual arts projects, while the remaining $50,000 is used to implement those programs.
To fund all of the submitted applications, the city also will use $62,774 of its ARPA funds previously allocated to supporting small businesses, nonprofits and arts groups.
Organizations awarded the grants were specifically limited to spending the funds on day-to-day arts-focused operations expenses. About 46% of the awarded grants will be used to provide salary support for nonprofit staff, and 33.3% will go toward paying for fees or stipends for artists and contractual services.
Lenore Howard, co-founder and artistic director of Fly-By-Night Productions theater company, said many grant programs oftentimes go to the larger nonprofits in the area, but this program is providing needed funding for smaller organizations as well. Fly-By-Night received about $14,000.
“Our budget is much lower than some of the other organizations out there,” he said. “A grant like this is a lot for us.”
