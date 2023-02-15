The City of Dubuque is giving 22 organizations a total of nearly $500,000 to support the local arts.

The grants, ranging from $5,375 to $25,000, were awarded through the city’s Arts Operating Recovery subgrant program, created by the city to assist organizations still struggling financially with the prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $497,774 in grants was awarded.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.