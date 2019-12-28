Former Vice President Joe Biden will return to eastern Iowa early in the new year as part of his Democratic presidential bid.
Biden will speak at a community event at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Manchester. To RSVP for the event, visit https://bit.ly/34YXcZr.
The following day, Biden will travel to Dubuque, where he’ll speak at 10:30 a.m. in the University of Dubuque’s Charles & Romona Myers Center, 445 N. Algona St. To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/2Q3yP8K.
Biden is one of several Democratic presidential candidates hoping to challenge President Donald Trump in November 2020. His visit comes about one month before Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus.