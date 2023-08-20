Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
HANOVER, Ill. – Authorities said a pilot suffered minor injuries when his small plane crashed into a Jo Daviess County corn field.
The pilot was treated at the scene, according to a press release issued by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. The release does not identify the pilot.
The release states that authorities were dispatched at 8:39 a.m. Sunday to the area of South Steele and West Steele roads for multiple reports of a possible plane crash.
Witnesses told authorities that they observed a plane that appeared to be in distress flying low and not regaining altitude.
Deputies located the pilot on Illinois 84, a short distance from the plane. The plane was located in a corn field.
The Federal Aviation Administration and Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the crash. The release states that additional information will be released at a later time.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.