DARLINGTON, Wis. -- A state grant of $9,302 will be used to help protect Darlington police officers from COVID-19.
The police department today announced that it had recently received work of the grant from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
Police Chief Jason King said in a press release that "the grant will fund personal protective equipment for officers, computer equipment, sterilizing equipment, an ultraviolet filtration system for the office and coronavirus rapid test kits." Those items will be secured in the coming weeks.
Two Darlington police officers have contracted COVID-19 this year, according to the release. It notes that in addition to the heavy law enforcement workload, "officers help staff the ambulance, further increasing their risk of contracting the illness."