The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- West End Car Wash, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave., reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday the theft of $75 in cash and $450 worth of other items, as well as $55 worth of criminal damage, at the business between 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday.
- Vincent J. Logrande Jr., 54, of Highland Park, Ill., was arrested at about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., on charges of two counts of assault and public intoxication. Court documents state that he assaulted employees Anthony C. Chelf, 61, and Jeffery D. Lange, 53.
- Kayla A. Porter, 31, of 514 Angella St., was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. Monday at Hy-Vee, 400 S. Locust St., on a charge of second-degree theft.
- Devon D. Bolden, 31, address unknown, was arrested at about 5:15 p.m. Monday in Asbury, Iowa, on a charge of voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Bolden failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. in Dubuque on Sept. 7, 2018, after work release.