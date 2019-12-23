A Dubuque man accused of stabbing another during an altercation in September recently pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Curtis K.O. Johnson-Jeffers, 32, of 1605 White St., originally was charged with willful injury causing serious injury and assault while displaying a weapon. He pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to the lesser included offense of assault causing injury. His other charge was dismissed.
Johnson-Jeffers was sentenced to one year of probation.
According to a criminal complaint, Johnson-Jeffers stabbed Ernest J. Hunt Sr., 44, no permanent address, at about 3:05 a.m. Sept. 29 in the 1400 block of Central Avenue. Police said the pair got into a fight, and Hunt was stabbed five times in his thigh, hand, upper back and armpit. Johnson-Jeffers had a cut to his right hand.
Both were taken to Dubuque hospitals after the fight, treated and released, court documents state.
Hunt told police that Johnson-Jeffers came at him with a knife and that he defended himself with an umbrella. Johnson-Jeffers, who at the time was in a relationship with Hunt’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children, told officers that Hunt threatened him with an umbrella and he defended himself with a pocketknife, court documents state.