Four restoration projects and an individual are set to receive awards from the City of Dubuque’s Historic Preservation Commission.

The 20th Ken Kringle Historic Preservation Awards ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, in the Five Flags Majestic Theatre, according to a press release.

The event is free and open to the public.

This year’s award recipients are:

  • Mount Calvary Cemetery Association and Diego Valez, for restoration of a shrine, sculptures, monuments and the Stations of the Cross at the cemetery.
  • Dupaco Credit Union, Jeffrey Morton, and Gronen Restoration, for the stained glass windows of the former St. Mary’s Church at Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St.
  • Duane Hagerty, for the rehabilitation and restoration of a private residence at 1100 Main St.
  • Mike Gibson, for a lifetime achievement to preservation following his retirement at the Center for Dubuque History at Loras College.

