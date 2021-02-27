MONTICELLO, Iowa — Monticello Community School Board members this week appointed the district’s next high school principal.
Nick Schauf will become principal of Monticello High School effective July 1, the district announced. Schauf currently serves as assistant principal and athletic director at Oelwein High School.
He will succeed Joan Young, who plans to retire at the end of the current school year.
Young has been principal at Monticello High School for the last 19 years. Overall, she has 31 years of experience in education.