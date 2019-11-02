A second weather record fell this week in Dubuque.
Friday, the temperature in the city dipped to 13 degrees — the lowest mark on Nov. 1 since the National Weather Service started keeping records.
The previous record low was 16 degrees, reached on Nov. 1, 1951, according to NWS meteorologist David Sheets. He said temperatures dropped so low Friday due to clear skies and the fresh snow cover.
The city received 6 inches of snow Wednesday night through Thursday morning, setting a new record for October. The 9.2 inches more than doubled the city’s previously recorded high of 4.2 inches, set in 1997.