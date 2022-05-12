DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The pickleball players of Dyersville soon will have a new court in Candy Cane Park.
Known as a fast-paced racket sport that’s quick to pick up, pickleball has been growing in popularity for years. According to Dyersville Parks and Recreation Director Adam Huehnergarth, the idea of building a pickleball court in Dyersville has been floated around for a while, but only recently did anyone look into it seriously.
On April 6, during Huehnergarth’s first week of work, he was contacted by Bud Johnson, owner of MinnTex Citrus in Monticello, Iowa, a pickleball enthusiast who offers grants to assist communities in building courts. Johnson visited Huehnergarth, and the two of them chose an old fenced-in skateboard park in Candy Cane Park for the new court site.
Almost half of the $42,500 cost of the pickleball court has been covered by a $20,000 grant from Johnson, which will help pay for lights, 4-foot fences between courts, nets, poles, resurfacing and painting. The courts also will have a 15-foot staging area between them for those waiting to play inside the perimeter fence.
“We have maybe 70% of the work done already, so it was a no-brainer to get the process started,” Huehnergarth said. “A lot of materials in the old skateboard park need to be replaced, anyway, since it’s been there for over 10 years and the features were worn down. The outdoor 8-foot fence was perfectly designed to fit three pickleball courts inside. It would have been hard to start one from scratch by putting up the fence and asphalt, but that pad being in place made it perfect. Otherwise, it would be a year or two-year process.”
While the old skatepark will be removed in the process, Huehnergarth said he hasn’t heard any pushback and believes the park to be mostly unused.
“I go down to the park often, and I hardly ever see anyone using the skateboard park,” he said. “In my opinion, that place was underutilized and after 15 years, there’s other areas used more for skateboarding.”
With the primary cement and fences already in place, the court is expected to be playable by Memorial Day, with additional painting to be done over the summer.
Huehnergarth said one of the city’s major goals with the court is to ensure it is as high quality as possible to attract pickleball players to Dyersville who would otherwise have to play in other communities.
“Our goal is to get something playable this summer,” he said. “One thing really important to people here is making it one of the top-line pickleball courts in the area. If we do it correctly, it will be one of the best in the surrounding area. If we have high enough quality, we’ll be able to attract tournaments down the road.”