MANCHESTER, Iowa — The City of Manchester’s intention to expand its municipal airport has hit a significant roadblock, and it now is up to the City Council to decide how aggressively it wants to pursue this objective.
For the last several years, the city has been in negotiations with multiple adjacent property owners to acquire the necessary land to lengthen the runway to bring the airport up to modern safety standards.
The city saw success with multiple properties, which were purchased with the assistance of Federal Aviation Administration grants. But expansion aspirations have hit an impasse as two property owners have ceased negotiations with the city.
City Attorney Jim Peters now will prepare the council for a range of options regarding acquiring the land through eminent domain.
City Manager Tim Vick said the most crucial piece of land for runway expansion, approximately 39.41 acres located north of the current runway, is owned by Todd and Angela Summers.
The Summers purchased the property about a year ago, but Vick said the city had been in negotiations with the previous owner, Bill Gearhart, since February 2021.
When farmland prices increased, Vick said, the city raised its offering price significantly, but the Summers have quit communicating with a subcontractor hired to perform these negotiations.
The other property in question, owned by Beth Todd, is a two-and-a-half acre parcel located south of 210th Street. Todd currently uses it for hay crop, and the land is needed to accommodate the airport’s glide slopes from the runway approach.
Vick said the city offered Todd two prices, one for an easement and another to buy it outright. These negotiations have also stalled.
“If we’re going to go through the eminent domain process, we’re probably better off just buying it outright,” Vick said.
Vick said once the city owns the property, it could be leased to Todd.
Manchester’s runway currently is too small to add an instrument approach, which is required for most modern aircraft, and in some cases because of its length, insurance companies won’t allow aircraft to land.
If the city is unable to purchase either property, Vick said, the city will lose FAA grants for airport improvements because the runway does not satisfy FAA standards. Vick said the FAA would like to see this situation resolved by April 2023.
With negotiations deadlocked, Peters said it is likely the city will need to solicit outside counsel with more expertise in eminent domain.
Peters stressed that just because the option was being discussed does not mean the council is committing to using eminent domain. Once he has more information, Peters said, the council will be able to enter a closed session to discuss the matter more thoroughly.
The city already has sunk a considerable amount of money in its quest to improve the airport, and several council members expressed their desire to protect that investment.
While the council did not take a vote, Council Members Bill Scherbring, Tania Bradley, Mary Ann Poynor and Dean Sherman all said they wanted to see the project move forward, but none specifically mentioned using eminent domain.
“We are not at this time taking actions to condemn anything or not. We’re just looking at our choices,” Peters said.
