During the Passover Seder, the youngest child at the communal meal is instructed to ask, “Why is this night different from all other nights?”
Those present respond by describing the significance of foods arranged on a Seder plate.
But during the first night of the holiday Wednesday, next to the matzah and bitter herbs, the laptop computer and bottle of Purell held designated seats in the homes of congregants from Dubuque’s Temple Beth El.
Passover, observed by Jews worldwide, recalls the biblical story of the Exodus when the Israelites fled slavery — a feat made possible by 10 plagues wrought by God upon ancient Egypt.
Yet during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has precluded the gathering of friends and family around the dinner table, the irony of the occasion was not lost on congregants, who participated in a Seder using the video-conferencing platform Zoom.
“We’re getting virtually together,” temple Vice-President Alan Garfield told the group, which consisted of about 50 households. Their faces filled his computer screen like a salon of portraits.
Locals were joined by a Geneva, N.Y., congregation where Temple Beth El’s former rabbi, Ann Landowne, now works.
Passover is an improvised holiday, she observed.
“The Israelites were in Egypt. They had to get it together quickly,” Landowne said. “In contemporary Passover, we think of a lot of planning and big meals and special foods and lots of guests. The original Passover was a real haphazard affair.”
Cindy Pearce, Temple Beth El president, said the synagogue has for about 10 years hosted a congregational Seder. But the hazards posed by the new coronavirus required an adjustment to religious tradition.
“I think everyone is pleased that we’re having something,” she said. “Just enough to make everyone feel like it’s still Passover.”
Garfield suggested the idea several weeks ago, distributed an electronic copy of a Haggadah — the text that outlines the service — and assigned readings to participants.
The Exodus was a journey through the desert and a spiritual journey from a place of hardship to renewal, he said. While not the same as slavery, the loss of freedom and safety people are experiencing during a “modern plague” resonates with the past.
The end of the Seder is marked by the phrase, “Next year in Jerusalem.”
That saying can be taken as a metaphor, with room for interpretation, Garfield said. This Passover, he prefers another version.
“Next year we will be together,” Garfield said. “Next year, in person.”