Gene Gartner drove down the winding trail in a golf cart, pointing left or right every few seconds to remark on an ongoing project at Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
“This is where the storywalk will start,” he said when passing a series of empty metal stands.
“I helped a Boy Scout put this in for his Eagle project,” he remarked while driving over a wooden bridge.
At the top of a hill, he pointed to four metal stakes protruding out of the ground. “We’re going to put a gazebo right there.”
There are no mysteries at the arboretum for Gartner. As head of the park’s “Brown Team,” there never can be.
While much of the arboretum’s volunteer work relates to maintaining the vegetation and gardens of the park, Gartner’s team of about 10 fellow retirees acts as a jack-of-all-trades for the property, performing any maintenance or improvement work necessary.
“The Brown Team does what everyone else won’t do,” Gartner said. “We’ll paint, make fencing, cut a dead tree up. We do whatever needs to get done.”
For the past seven years, Gartner has managed the team, assigning jobs to volunteers and working on several himself. The jobs vary wildly, from a simple reorganizing of one of the garages, to projects that are more complicated. For example, removing the arboretum’s koi pond of some unwanted goldfish.
“Someone dumped the goldfish in there, and they aren’t any good for the koi fish,” Gartner said. “We’re working with the (Department of Natural Resources) to put in some fish that will eat the goldfish and get them out of there.”
The Brown Team typically devotes 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday to its tasks, but Gartner said he often spends multiple days per week out on site, along with spending additional time coordinating different projects.
Barb Block, volunteer coordinator for the arboretum, said Gartner plays a vital role in coordinating a portion of the arboretum’s volunteers, which are needed in order to ensure admission to the popular site remains free.
“Gene is very valuable to the arboretum because of his leadership skills and his organizational skills in leading our team year-round,” Block said.
Gartner said he was first recruited by Jack Frick, former president of the arboretum’s Board of Directors. Frick knew that Gartner had worked as a project manager at John Deere Dubuque Works before retiring in 1992, and he felt his leadership skills would be best used on the Brown Team.
Gartner hadn’t had much experience with the arboretum prior to being recruited, but after seven years, he now takes a lot of pride in the property and hopes to continue to help improve it for years to come.
“If you look at the arboretum, it would cost a lot of money to get done what has been done here,” he said. “You do so many projects that you can look back on and say the Brown Team did that. They get to be a part of you.”