DYERSVILLE, Iowa — For the second time, Dubuque County played host to a Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville.
The Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds, 4-2, at a stadium just west of the movie site Thursday. The days before and after the game were filled with a full lineup of local activities.
Here is a by-the-numbers look at the game and the many festivities surrounding it.
More than 3.1 million
People who watched Fox Sports’ broadcast of the MLB game. The matchup was the most-watched regular season baseball game on any network this year. The broadcast of last year’s Field of Dreams game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees drew nearly 6 million viewers.
7,823 —
Official attendance of the MLB game. Game announcers said the crowd was surrounded by 8,750,000 corn stalks.
30 —
Cases Textile Brewing Co. in Dyersville canned of its “If you brew it...” corn-based lager. Dubuque-based 7 Hills Brewing Co. made 15 barrels of its blueberry and granola fruited wheat ale, “If you fruit it, they will come.”
295 —
Combined total pitches thrown by the Cubs and the Reds at the game. The Cubs threw 151 pitches, and the Reds threw 144.
0 — Home runs into the corn during the MLB game. There were eight home runs in the 2021 game between the White Sox and the Yankees.
2 — Home runs hit during Tuesday’s minor league game between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and Quad Cities River Bandits. Quad Cities’ Juan Carlos Negret and Peyton Wilson hit the game’s home runs.
30 —
Players in a Field of Miracles game for athletes with disabilities held Thursday at the Miracle League of Dubuque complex. FOX Sports donated custom Cubs and Reds jerseys bearing each player’s name and favorite number.
60 to 75 —
Aircraft on the tarmac at Dubuque Regional Airport on Thursday, virtually all of them coming for the MLB game.
3 — Families surprised with tickets to Thursday’s game by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Tickets were given to Sean Edaburn, of Dundee, a respiratory therapist at MercyOne and sergeant first class in the U.S. Army; Tori Kilburg, an Army combat veteran; and the family of Jason Wilcox an Army staff sergeant, who grew up in eastern Iowa and who died by suicide in 2016, according to MercyOne.
$18 —
The cost the most expensive item on the menu at the Field of Dreams stadium — a bucket of cheese curds. A regular order of cheese curds was $9.
