Jason and Jessie Waddell nearly had reached the end of the line.
After more than two years of trying to have a second child, the Dubuque couple was running out of medical options available locally that could help them grow their family. They had tried medications and injections to improve fertility, as well as several rounds of intrauterine artificial insemination.
The next step was in vitro fertilization, where eggs are retrieved and fertilized in a lab before being returned to a woman’s uterus for implantation. That required frequent trips to Madison, Wis., the location of one of the closest fertility centers to Dubuque.
After the first round of IVF ended in a miscarriage, the couple said they would give it one more shot before leaning into their life as a family of three with their son, Noah.
They had the doctors implant two fertilized eggs. Shortly after, the results were in: Jessie was pregnant, with identical twins.
“It was a shock,” Jessie said. “I think I was too scared to be excited at first because at that point it had been two and a half years, and the first reaction (is to hope nothing goes wrong). I’d always wanted twins, so that didn’t bother me, but the fact that they were identical was a bit intimidating.”
Soon enough, the Waddells had their daughters, Harper and Hazel, now 5, putting an end to their journey with secondary infertility and allowing their family to grow into the tight-knit, gregarious bunch it is today.
While not often talked about, infertility affects around one in eight couples trying to grow their families. Each couple’s journey is unique, but like the Waddells, many face physical, financial and emotional hurdles when it comes to addressing the issue.
Area couples also have the added barrier of needing to travel for more advanced care, as well as a waning but still present social stigmatization of the topic.
As medical and social trends lead to a potential increase in the frequency of infertility, local families and experts hope to see an increase in awareness of the issue, as well as an increase in the accessibility of options available for local couples to grow their families.
“There is a lot of shame associated with pregnancy loss or infertility, a lot of kind of silent suffering, just because it’s historically something that nobody talked about,” said Compass Counseling and Behavioral Health therapist Megan Amos. “... But that’s so backward because if a woman is struggling, she’s going to need her support system and we need to hold space for that.”
Uptick drives innovation
While infertility has always been a common issue, Medical Associates obstetrics, gynecology and infertility physician Dr. Erika O’Donnell said a mix of social and medical trends in recent years have led to an increase in the number of families struggling to get pregnant in comparison to decades past.
This is partly due to the increase in the age of first-time parents as women hold off on having kids until they have finished schooling or established themselves in the workplace. It also can be attributed to a rise in underlying health conditions such as obesity and hypertension, which can both affect fertility.
“Many women want to get their education and get into the workforce, so they’re delaying their attempts at pregnancy and they’re not ready for pregnancy as young as our previous population was,” O’Donnell explained. “As a woman ages, her eggs age with her, (and) the fertility or the quality of those eggs goes down.”
But as instances of infertility rise, technological advances give patients and providers improved ways to tackle the problem or seek support when it occurs.
O’Donnell pointed to apps available on most smartphones that patients can use to track their menstruation and ovulation cycles, which then can be used in medical appointments to determine long-term trends.
There now are also at-home kits that women can use to test if they are ovulating, giving them an idea of when intercourse would have the highest chance of producing a pregnancy.
Advancements in social media also give couples new avenues to seek support when struggling with infertility, a topic many avoided speaking about publicly in the past.
Instead of needing to go to an in-person support group, people now have the option to seek solace or advice from their phones or computers.
“There’s a lot more people on social media (posting about things) that has allowed people to know what’s out there,” said Jason Waddell. “You’ll see a lot of people kind of share things in relation to (infertility), which makes you realize there’s so many more people going through that than you really knew.”
Infertility explained
Infertility is typically defined as the inability for a couple to get pregnant after a year or more of trying, or for six months or longer for women older than 35.
O’Donnell said there are myriad reasons for issues that could affect one or both partners. Nationwide, around 9% of men and 11% of women of reproductive age will experience issues with fertility.
Women might have trouble ovulating regularly because of a hormone imbalance, or there could be issues caused by uterine cysts or fibroids, among many other possible concerns. Some men struggle with low sperm count or low motility, which affects the sperm’s ability to reach the egg.
“Male factor infertility plays into infertility of a couple around 40% of the time,” O’Donnell explained. “Sometimes, it’s combined with female factor infertility, too, so that’s why when we evaluate infertility, we look at both sides of the coin.”
For many, determining the cause of infertility is the first step to growing their family.
Mallory and David Blondin, of Peosta, Iowa, tried to have kids for more than four years before a laparoscopic surgery in 2014 determined that Mallory had a severe case of endometriosis, which causes tissue that normally lines the uterus to grow in places it shouldn’t.
The couple already had tried multiple medications to assist with conception, as well as multiple rounds of intrauterine insemination, a form of artificial insemination in which sperm is placed directly into the uterus.
While the endometriosis diagnosis was difficult, Mallory said, it set the couple on the path to adopting their twins, Aria and Myles, now 7, with the help of Hillcrest Family Services in Dubuque.
“(The diagnosis) was kind of that next step where we got our answer that we’d been searching for, and we were ready to figure out what our next plan of attack was,” Mallory said. “Adoption was the path we chose, but I truly believe that it was meant to be for us to go through those struggles because it (led to the twins).”
Soon after adopting Aria and Myles, the couple learned they were pregnant with their youngest son, Evan, who was born within a year of the adoption. The pregnancy was a surprise, but Mallory said it has been great watching the siblings grow up together, further contributing to her belief that each step on the couple’s infertility journey happened for a reason.
Finding the right path
In addition to adoption, there are several other ways that couples facing fertility issues can try to grow their families once the cause of infertility is determined.
Melissa Carr is a full-time OB-GYN at Southwest Health Women’s Center in Platteville, Wis. She said other potential avenues include certain medications, surrogacy or various types of artificial insemination.
“People aren’t just jumping into IVF — that’s something I think people (who don’t struggle with infertility) get wrong,” Carr said. “There are a wide variety of options … and a lot of times it starts with medications or if that doesn’t work, they’ll add in (intrauterine insemination). And only after that do couples typically look at IVF.”
Around 25% of infertility cases are labeled “unexplained,” meaning doctors aren’t exactly sure what’s causing the difficulty. That can increase pressure on couples, too, as it makes it harder to focus on a fixable, attainable goal.
Stacey and Andrew Humke, of Dubuque, tried to have kids for seven years before getting pregnant naturally right before their first scheduled round of IVF. The couple fell into the “unexplained infertility” category and tried several fertility treatments without success, so the news came as quite the surprise.
“It was hard to see a negative pregnancy test, so after a certain point, I wouldn’t take them. I would just wait and wait and wait, but the doctors before the IVF were like, ‘No, you really need to take one this time,’” Stacey said. “And then, it was positive, and it was just a shock. Everything about it was a shock.”
The couple had their son, Gibson, in 2020 and last year had a daughter, Grace, who was conceived without medical intervention. Stacey said she has spent her time since trying to be open about her story, in hopes that it would help people feel less alone.
“People would ask us when we were going to have kids, and it was a very hard answer for me because I was afraid that if I said it out loud, that it would make it true and I would be infertile,” Stacey said. “So now, I’m an open book, and my goal is to be really open (so other people can do the same).”
Monetary, accessibility barriers
While technically available, many fertility treatment options come with caveats that can make them difficult, if not impossible, for many families to pursue.
A single round of IVF typically costs $15,000 to $20,000 without insurance, and even the less expensive options such as intrauterine insemination can cost between a few hundred and a few thousand dollars, depending on the clinic and medication schedule.
Typical insurance plans also often don’t cover fertility care, leaving prospective parents with the choice between not having kids or undertaking a heavy financial burden to do so. Illinois law requires private insurance companies who offer coverage for businesses with more than 25 employees to cover fertility care, but neither Wisconsin nor Iowa have such a requirement.
Kelly Jo and Mike Hadfield, of Platteville, used IVF to have their sons, Jacob, 12, and Matt, 10, and had to borrow money from family to use in addition to their savings to go through with the process. While their insurance covered all the diagnostic work, it did not provide financial assistance for treatment to help the couple get pregnant.
“We’re a dual-income family and have been able to do lots of things, but when it comes to these big hurdles, they have really taken a chunk out of our savings,” Kelly Jo Hadfield said. “So when it comes to wanting to make a big purchase, like a downpayment on a house, we save and save and save, but then, you do a process like this and it just sort of wipes it all out and you have to start over (financially).”
Costs associated with adoption also vary widely depending on how the family goes about the process, whether through international adoption or more local options or through foster-to-adopt programs, all of which come with unique ups and downs.
The Blondins received financial assistance with their adoption from Chelsey’s Dream Foundation, an Anamosa, Iowa-based nonprofit that provides financial assistance, resources and community for families throughout and following the adoption process.
“It was way more expensive than we thought it would be going into it, so it was really great to have that help,” Mallory said.
Some infertility treatments are available in the tri-state area, while others require additional travel. Several local providers offer fertility drugs, which are often the first step for families struggling with infertility.
If people want more advanced care, they likely will need to travel farther away to get it. While intrauterine insemination is available in Dubuque, the closest fertility centers with IVF capability are in Iowa City and Madison.
Couples also can find more holistic treatment options available locally, such as certain kinds of acupuncture, hormone balancing and targeted massage. Such options are typically less expensive and focus on improving prospective parents’ overall health in hopes of preparing the body for pregnancy.
Midwife Megan Gross works with patients in Dubuque to assist clients with fertility testing, hormone balancing and prenatal care. Using client meetings and detailed health history, she helps patients identify potential avenues to improve fertility, such as adjusting diet to improve hormone imbalances — a tactic often used to address issues resulting from polycystic ovary syndrome.
“There’s no one right answer (when it comes to fertility care),” said Gross, who works both with patients seeking more advanced care like IVF and those who don’t. “There’s definitely multiple avenues that people can take, and I’m just representing the avenue that’s more holistic and natural.”
Because of those barriers, fertility care is not accessible for all couples experiencing the issue, especially those with lower incomes.
Couples and providers agree there are certain changes that could be made to improve the accessibility and ease of care for addressing infertility, such as the addition of fertility care to all insurance plans or requiring employers to allow time off after an adoption similar to maternity or paternity leave.
Another major fix would be the addition of a fertility center in Dubuque that offered more advanced care like IVF, although such a move might be a long way off.
Mental health concerns, support
A more attainable goal in the short term would be to destigmatize the topic of infertility and increase support for people going through it, local experts say.
Amos said infertility often can lead to problems with anxiety, depression or isolation. While emphasizing that having children is not essential to leading a full, happy life, she said it still can be difficult for couples who really want kids to struggle to do so.
“We don’t tend to hear a whole lot about those people who are struggling to get pregnant. We just hear the good news of the people who are pregnant, and it’s pretty constant,” Amos said. “... Even miscarriage was considered something that you just didn’t talk about and that’s devastating when you consider all the generations before us who had to suffer through that privately.”
Amos pushed for a wider acceptance of the topic and for people to always reach out to their loved ones for help and support, even if they are in the thick of their infertility journey. She also said people in that support system should consider the impact of their words and warned against toxic positivity, where people say something overly nice to try to get another person to feel better.
“When somebody comes to you and they’re struggling and they’re feeling maybe helpless or feeling shame, fear or grief and you tell them, ‘Well, just think positively,’ what you’re telling them is, ‘You’re doing it wrong, your feelings are wrong, and if you just think this way, then it wouldn’t hurt so bad,’” she said. “... It’s important to hold space for their feelings (even if they aren’t positive).”
Mallory Blondin said reaching out to her friends and family for support was a necessary part of her infertility and adoption process, adding that she hoped everyone struggling with conceiving could find similar support regardless of their path.
“Hiding it and trying to bury it emotionally was impossible for me, so I really needed to lean on my support system to get through those hard times,” she said. “But I am ultimately thankful for that pain. I am thankful for that journey because it took that journey to put us on the path to adoption and probably for us to get Evan, too.
“Everybody has a unique story, and everybody takes a different path, and that’s OK.”
