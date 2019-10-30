Dubuque police have concluded there is no way to determine who was at fault in a 17-vehicle “chain-reaction” crash Tuesday morning on an icy stretch of highway.
Three people were injured in the wreck, which occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 61/151 southbound between the 16th and 11th street exists, according to a Dubuque police crash report.
Police said Jeanne E. Saunders, 49, of Hazel Green, Wis., and Diane L. Breitbach, 62, also of Hazel Green, reported possible injuries. They were riding in separate vehicles.
The report does not indicate which of the other motorists named in the report was injured.
The report states that “fault in the accident could not be determined nor could we place any vehicle in any particular order of the collision.” The overnight snowfall called icy conditions that were so severe “that walking around during our response was hazardous,” police said in the report.