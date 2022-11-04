An ultra-low-cost airline will begin providing flights between Florida and Dubuque in January.

Avelo Airlines, of Houston, will offer direct flight service between Dubuque Regional Airport and Orlando International Airport on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting on Jan. 11. It will mark the return of commercial air service to Dubuque after the departure of American Airlines in September, which provided flights to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

