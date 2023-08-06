A Delaware County woman recently sentenced to 50 years in prison for murdering her boyfriend in 2021 is appealing her case.
Danielle S. Weiner, 35, of Ryan, Iowa, was given the 50-year sentence recently at the Delaware County Courthouse on a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Devon Hierrezuelo, 27, of Oak Lawn, Ill. She must serve a mandatory minimum sentence of 35 years in prison.
Weiner’s attorneys, Leigha Lattner and Theresa Sampson Brown, filed a notice of appeal July 27, a day after Weiner’s sentencing, to the Iowa Supreme Court. Briefs outlining Weiner’s argument for appeal have not yet been filed.
Weiner’s jury trial for a charge of first-degree murder began on April 25. After two days of testimony and a little more than four hours of deliberation, the jury rendered its guilty verdict for the lesser charge of second-degree murder on May 1.
During the trial, prosecutors said Weiner killed Hierrezuelo during an argument and that Weiner’s testimony about the incident was unreliable. The defense said Weiner had been in a physical fight with Hierrezuelo and feared for her life, causing Weiner to fire a gun.
Evidence at trial showed a neighbor called 911 at 1:14 a.m. Feb. 8, 2021, after hearing gunshots. Weiner called 911 five minutes later reporting that someone broke into her residence and shot Hierrezuelo. Authorities testified that evidence showed Hierrezuelo’s body had been moved from the bedroom to near the kitchen. Weiner maintained that the shooter was an unknown man.
Weiner testified that she thought she would not be believed if she told authorities that she acted in self-defense and said Hierrezuelo attacked her for hours. She also said she moved Hierrezuelo’s body while she was on the phone with 911 to give herself more room to help him.