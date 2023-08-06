A Delaware County woman recently sentenced to 50 years in prison for murdering her boyfriend in 2021 is appealing her case.

Danielle S. Weiner, 35, of Ryan, Iowa, was given the 50-year sentence recently at the Delaware County Courthouse on a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Devon Hierrezuelo, 27, of Oak Lawn, Ill. She must serve a mandatory minimum sentence of 35 years in prison.

