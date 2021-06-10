MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Watching her son as he fights a serious illness, Maquoketa mother Jessi Howell is impressed with 12-year-old Shane Howell’s strength.
“He’s been stronger than Mom,” Howell said in a Facebook message to the Telegraph Herald. “He’s been saying, ‘Mom, did you eat today?’ every day.”
Shane is one of multiple Maquoketa children being treated at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City for hemolytic uremic syndrome, a rare and serious complication caused by shiga toxin-producing E. coli, also known as STEC.
“This should not have happened to him or those other babies from our town,” Howell said.
Just how it happened remains unclear. The Jackson County Health Department, through Genesis Visiting Nurse Association, is working to determine what might have caused the E. coli infections.
Genesis VNA Community Health Manager Michele Cullen said Wednesday afternoon that staff are communicating with the community and local health providers, but they have not yet identified a source of the infections.
If a source is identified, Cullen said, the state would share that information with the public.
“We’ve talked to quite a few people in Jackson County who had similar gastrointestinal symptoms,” Cullen said.
E. coli infections can be caused by contaminated food, unpasteurized milk, infected water or contact with cattle or the feces of infected people.
Cullen said local health providers tested samples from patients who had diarrhea or stomach symptoms, but there have been no additional positive E. coli infections.
Howell shared Shane’s story with the TH via Facebook in hopes of raising awareness and helping others who might be impacted by the illness.
Shane, an active child who enjoys football, was the only member of the family to fall ill. While in the hospital, his siblings, Emily, 16; Shawn, 14; and Ethan, 10, have talking to him via FaceTime.
To other parents, Howell recommends following your instincts.
“We are the voices for our children,” Howell said.
For Shane, the symptoms of the E. coli infection first resembled the flu. Howell said that after Shane began experiencing fatigue, a lack of appetite, vomiting and diarrhea, she took her son to the emergency room on May 30.
After a follow-up doctor’s visit on June 1, Shane was transferred to Iowa City, where he has been since June 2.
Since then, Shane has moved between the children’s hospital inpatient unit and the intensive care unit. After his kidneys shut down, Shane was placed on dialysis. He has suffered two strokes.
Although the strokes sent him to the ICU, Shane told his mother that he would return to the inpatient unit on the ninth floor of the hospital.
“He told me, ‘I’m not staying on this floor (the ICU). I’m going back up to the ninth floor,’” Howell said. “And he did.”
Two-year-old Calvin “Cal” Notz experienced similar symptoms, falling ill on May 21. Cal was transferred to Iowa City on May 25 and has experienced seizures, a stroke and a medically induced coma.
Both Cal’s and Shane’s conditions have changed swiftly multiple times in recent weeks.
On Monday, Cal’s mother, Nichole Notz, said he seemed to be improving. On Wednesday, she said Cal’s doctors were looking into a potential infection.
“He’s not doing super awesome now,” Notz said Wednesday.
Howell said Shane had improved somewhat.
“He has been awake long enough to show how strong he is to all these doctors around here,” Howell said.
With several local children impacted, many in Maquoketa have reached out to share their prayers and support.
“People I don’t know have been messaging and praying for us and the others,” Howell said.