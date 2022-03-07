Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Peosta, Iowa, we will share additional development’s in Tuesday’s edition.
A Peosta country club is looking forward to another year with updated amenities for its members.
Thunder Hills Country Club, 16682 Thunder Hills Drive, unveiled its newly-
renovated pool and cabana space last year. Work on the $2.2 million pool and cabana project started in the fall of 2020, replacing the 50-year-old pool.
“We built an entirely new building that’s twice the size,” said General Manager Andy De Sollar. “It’s a significant upgrade from the old one.”
The 3,700-square-foot cabana is not currently set up for the summer months but is open year round. Golf simulators are up in the cabana until the end of April, and they will be replaced with seating in the summer season.
A full-service kitchen is now in the cabana, as well, giving more menu options.
“Our menu was decent before, but we were running all the food from the clubhouse to the pool,” De Sollar said.
The new pool now covers about 4,200 square feet, 500 square feet more than the previous one. The pool also includes seating pods, a diving board and basketball hoop. De Sollar said the pool deck also is 30% bigger, increasing seating capacity by more than 60 people.
While the main pool was completely reconstructed, De Sollar added that the club kept the kiddie pool, which was redone in 2017.
In addition to the pool and cabana, club members this year also can enjoy an outdoor bocce ball court. De Sollar said additional seating and another shade structure will be added to the pool this summer as well.
Membership at the club increased following the opening of the new pool and cabana, with around 40 new members added in 2021, De Sollar said.
“It’s obviously been a great new environment,” he said.
The club’s pool will be open from Memorial Day to Labor Day this year. Thunder Hills can be reached at 563-556-3363.