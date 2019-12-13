A Dubuque man told police that he was chased by a person wielding a gun earlier this week near a school.
Officers were called to the area of Viola and Merz streets at about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday to meet with Logan T. Ede, 18, of 704 Ries St. Ede flagged down a bystander and asked her to call 911 because he had been chased by a person with a gun.
According to court documents, Ede told police that he was walking near High Bluff and Stafford streets when a person, whom he knew, drove by and pointed a gun out of the window. The person and Ede have had "encounters" in the past, according to authorities.
Ede ran and the person chased him for a short time, he told police. He ran to the Thomas Jefferson Middle School parking lot, where he was able to ask someone to call law enforcement.
Officers did not find the person or the vehicle.
No charges have been filed, according to Dubuque Police Department Lt. Joe Messerich. But court documents filed in an unrelated case note that while police officers were in a residence at 581 W. Locust St. on Thursday, they located "a BB gun that matched the description" of the weapon that Ede reported was pointed at him.