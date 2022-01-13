A Dubuque man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a robbery during which authorities said he stabbed a business owner.
Timothy R. Otis, 53, was given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree robbery.
He initially was charged with first-degree robbery but pleaded guilty to the lesser-included charge.
Court documents state that Sari T.K. Al-Ammari, 37, reported to police that a man entered his store, Central Grocery and Beauty, 1572 Central Ave., shortly before 6 p.m. on April 30. Al-Ammari said the man said something like, “Empty the register,” and then walked around the counter and displayed a knife.
The man, later identified as Otis, stabbed Al-Ammari in the ribs, documents state.
“Al-Ammari then grabbed a nearby power drill and began swinging it at the subject in self-defense, striking the subject in the neck and face area, telling him to leave,” documents state. “Al-Ammari reported then grabbing a nearby plastic display case and struck the subject over the head.”
Otis fled as more customers entered the store, documents state. Al-Ammari was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment.
Officers used traffic cameras to track Otis from the store to 1516 Central Ave., where they located a trail of blood leading to 15161/2 Central Ave., No. 2. A knife with blood on it and a bloody face covering also were located in a nearby garbage can.
Otis was found inside the residence wearing the same clothing described by Al-Ammari and as seen on video. He also had “an abrasion to the top of his head, a bleeding laceration to the left side of his forehead, and a bleeding scratch to his abdomen,” documents state.
Otis was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment before being taken into custody.