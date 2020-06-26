As Amelia Rose Earhart began her speech at the virtual Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting on Thursday, she noted the date also marked the six-year anniversary of the day she began her flight around the world.
After celebrating the work of the Chamber, more than 200 people listened to Earhart detail her global 2014 trip.
Earhart, who lives in Denver, linked her story and challenges to the struggles Dubuque businesses have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Turbulence reminds us that we are in flight, and turbulence means it’s time to course correct,” she said.
Earhart said she used to feel pressure to follow in the footsteps of her namesake, Amelia Mary Earhart, who disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to fly around the world in 1937.
Earhart, however, said her own passion for flying was spurred the first time she flew a plane.
“The second I took that first flight, the wheels separated from the ground, and I started to get a little bit of perspective,” she said.
While planning her 2014 flight, Earhart said it was revealed that she was not actually related to the first Earhart, though she had been told otherwise her whole life.
Earhart then debated whether or not to take her planned flight after receiving lots of hate mail. However, she said she decided to think about her dream of flying as something inspired by the first Earhart, not something she was destined to do because of her name.
While flying over Howland Island, near the area the first Earhart reportedly went missing, Earhart used Twitter to award 10 young women nearly $100,000 in flight school scholarships. She now awards scholarships annually as the president of the Fly With Amelia Foundation, linking the flight dreams of future female pilots with her own.
“Looking out over that propeller and seeing that single engine, knowing that that was the risk I was taking to make this flight, meant so much to me,” Earhart said.
In addition to Earhart’s talk, 2019-20 Board Chairman and Medical Associates Clinic COO Brain Schatz highlighted the work the Chamber has done over the past year. Much of that work included helping businesses adapt quickly to new circumstances after COVID-19, he said.
“Together, we always achieve more, and together we will continue (success),” Schatz said.
He noted he had hoped to count the opening of the Southwest Arterial and of another air carrier among the year’s accomplishments, but COVID-19 delayed those projects until a later time.
Schatz also passed the title of chairman to Darin Harmon, managing partner at Kintzinger, Harmon, Konrardy law firm.
“My priorities include helping the Chamber and helping you as your business thrives in these difficult times,” Harmon said. “...It’s hard to put on a positive face during these times, but attitude is everything.”
The Chamber also gave out the first Coolest Places to Work in Dubuque awards.
Of the 17 finalists, the nonprofit Hills and Dales was named both the grand prize winner and large business category winner.
Other winners included insurance company Kunkel and Associates in the medium business category and social media strategists Fourge Social in the small business category.