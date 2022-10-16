Dubuque has seen a steep increase in the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles in the past year and a half, in line with a trend happening around the country.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh said the local trend reflects the national one. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reported a 325% increase in catalytic converter thefts for which a claim was filed in 2020 compared to 2019, and communities have continued to report the issue.
“In Dubuque, looking up our (statistics), from 2015 to 2021 it was pretty much unheard of,” Welsh said of the converter thefts. “We had two in that six-year period. Since the beginning of 2021, in the last year and a half, we have had 44 (reports of catalytic converter thefts).”
Welsh noted that prices for rare metals contained in catalytic converters have gone up in recent years, and those who bring the part to recycling and scrap centers could receive $1,000 or more.
“Criminals are always adapting to new methods for quick and easy cash,” Welsh said. “... Nationally, (catalytic converter) thefts have caught law enforcement off guard. It is hard to catch persons involved.”
He said some people can cut out a catalytic converter from a vehicle in less than a minute with a reciprocating saw. Most frequently, vehicles such as transport vans and trucks are targeted because they are higher off the ground.
Last month, nonprofit Resources Unite reported to Dubuque police the theft of a catalytic converter from one of its trucks. Executive Director Josh Jasper said the truck is used to deliver large quantities of food and beds to people in need.
“That was a big hit for us,” he said. “It takes time for the company to find a catalytic converter to fit the size of that truck. … Of course, anyone that has something like that happen, it has a negative impact, but for us that affects a couple weeks for the people we serve.”
Lafayette County, Wis., Sheriff Reg Gill also said he has seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts. He added that it can be difficult to pinpoint exactly when the theft occurred, as it frequently happens to vehicles that have been parked for a while.
“I know it’s extremely expensive for people to have to buy (catalytic converters) back and put them back on the vehicles, which is unfortunate,” he said.
To help deter potential catalytic converter thefts, Welsh recommended that people park in a well-lit area when they can’t park their vehicle in a garage, as thefts are more likely to occur in darker areas.
He said Dubuque police officers, especially those on night shifts, have been encouraged to spend extra time checking parking lots and other areas where the thefts may occur.
He also encouraged people to report if they see someone lingering by vehicles and if they hear a reciprocating saw being used.
“If a person wakes up hearing what sounds like construction sounds, report that, as well,” he said. “I think they are likely to hear that. It’s not a common sound you should hear at 2, 3 in the morning.”
