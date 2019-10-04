The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Cheyenne R. Norton, 23, of 621 Lincoln Ave., was arrested at 6:51 a.m. Thursday, in the 1900 block of West Third Street on a charge of interference with official acts-simple assault and intoxication by drugs. Court documents state that Norton kicked Dubuque police officer Matthew A. Levin while he attempted to make an arrest.
- Shannon L. Towne, 42, of 1897 Clarke Drive, No. 1, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Towne assaulted Daisy A. Towne, 42, of the same address.
- Natasha E. Otterbeck, 37, of 1760 Delhi St., was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault with injury. Court documents state that Otterbeck assaulted Kristen M. Winkler, 41, of 739 Alta Vista St., at about 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Delhi Street.