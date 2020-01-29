MANCHESTER, Iowa – Authorities say a Manchester woman assaulted her husband with a vodka bottle and threatened him with a knife.
Felita D. Malone, 46, was arrested Jan. 23 on charges of domestic assault while displaying or using a weapon, going armed with intent and violation of a protective order, according to court documents.
Documents state that Felita Malone assaulted Sanders D. Malone, 54, on Jan. 23 at their residence in Manchester. Felita Malone struck Sanders Malone with a bottle of vodka, causing a cut above his left eye, then grabbed a knife from the kitchen and advanced toward him.