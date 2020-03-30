As the rapid spread of COVID-19 has caused the tourism industry to come to a screeching halt, area officials optimistically look to the future.
"I think everyone is looking for any good news they can get, in all honesty, to show we as a nation and we as a region are going to get out of this, and there are going to be opportunities for business and for recreation and tourism," Travel Dubuque President and CEO Keith Rahe said.
Viking River Cruises on Monday announced the official launch of its new Mississippi River cruises.
The company announced plans to debut it first custom vessel in August 2022, offering eight-day day excursion packages on the Lower and Upper Mississippi as well as a 15-day excursion from New Orleans to St. Paul, Minn.
Currently scheduled ports of call on Viking’s new Mississippi River Cruises include Dubuque, Davenport and Burlington in Iowa and La Crosse in Wisconsin.
"At a time where many of us are at home, looking for inspiration to travel in the future, I am pleased to introduce a new, modern way to explore this great river,” Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen said in a press release. "Our guests are curious travelers, and they continue to tell us that the Mississippi is the river they most want to sail with us. The Mississippi River is closer to home for many of our guests, and no other waterway has played such an important role in America’s history, commerce and culture."
With five decks and 193 staterooms, the Scandinavian designed vessels can accommodate up to 386 guests.
Viking officials have told city officials that they plan to stop at the Port of Dubuque on 14 dates in 2022 and 16 in 2023 between July and October. If all of the cruises were full, that would mean nearly 11,600 passengers stopping in Dubuque from Viking boats over those two years.